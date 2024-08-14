Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 273,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 305,252 shares.The stock last traded at $78.14 and had previously closed at $77.98.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 135.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

