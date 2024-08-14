Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,053,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 838,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,683,000 after acquiring an additional 393,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,719,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,068. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

