Science Applications International Co. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $123.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 37.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

