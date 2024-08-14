SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.38, Zacks reports.

SeaStar Medical Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 208,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,783. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

