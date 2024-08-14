Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.30

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 820 ($10.47). 77,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,160. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 815.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 748.70. The company has a market capitalization of £156.29 million, a P/E ratio of 598.54, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

