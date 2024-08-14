Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNFCA remained flat at $7.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Security National Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

