Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNFCA remained flat at $7.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
