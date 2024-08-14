Shimmick (SHIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. On average, analysts expect Shimmick to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shimmick Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of SHIM opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
