Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Expands By 1,400.0%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
2020 Bulkers Price Performance
TTBKF stock remained flat at $13.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2020 Bulkers has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.
About 2020 Bulkers
