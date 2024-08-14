Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Expands By 1,400.0%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

TTBKF stock remained flat at $13.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2020 Bulkers has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

About 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

