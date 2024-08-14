Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Decreases By 80.0%

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

ASCB traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,051. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 43.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

