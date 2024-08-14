Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Expands By 1,400.0%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2429 dividend. This is a boost from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after acquiring an additional 319,603 shares during the last quarter.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

