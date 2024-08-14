Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Expands By 1,400.0%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2429 dividend. This is a boost from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
