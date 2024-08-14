Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Grows By 8,300.0%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Arko Stock Performance
ARKOW stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
About Arko
