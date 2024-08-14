Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Expands By 47.0%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BAER

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAER stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 4,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,714. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAER. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.