Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Declines By 69.5%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.55. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $17.54.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

