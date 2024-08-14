Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Expands By 98.4%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWLAF remained flat at $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Dowlais Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

About Dowlais Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.