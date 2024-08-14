Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Decreases By 59.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the July 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

E.On Stock Up 1.5 %

EONGY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. E.On has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

