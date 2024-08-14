Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Decreases By 66.7%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUY remained flat at $24.43 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.
About Elisa Oyj
