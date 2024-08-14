Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Decreases By 66.7%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUY remained flat at $24.43 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

About Elisa Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.