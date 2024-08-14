Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Increases By 739.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 739.1% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI stock remained flat at $49.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,893. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,462,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,657,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 807,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 219,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,659,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

