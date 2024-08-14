Short Interest in Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Rises By 285.9%

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,300 shares, a growth of 285.9% from the July 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fly-E Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,457. Fly-E Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group Inc is an electric vehicle company which is principally engaged in designing, installing and selling smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters and related accessories under the brand Fly E-Bike. Fly-E Group Inc is based in New York.

