Short Interest in Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Rises By 285.9%

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,300 shares, a growth of 285.9% from the July 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Fly-E Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLYE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,457. Fly-E Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.