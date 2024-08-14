Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 94.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSMR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 167,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.