Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Expands By 1,250.0%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,647. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $110.84. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

