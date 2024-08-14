Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Expands By 250.0%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.33. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.48%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

