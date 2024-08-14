Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Declines By 23.0%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,820.0 days.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $27.24.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.