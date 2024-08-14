Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Declines By 23.0%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,820.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

