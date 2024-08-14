Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Increases By 50.0%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

Shares of PBAM remained flat at $43.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBAM

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.