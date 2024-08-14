Short Interest in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Rises By 33,333.3%

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 33,333.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,224,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 474,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,814,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 312,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

