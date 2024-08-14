Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Decreases By 99.4%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

TUG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09.

Get STF Tactical Growth ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0179 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.