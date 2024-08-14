Short Interest in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Rises By 200.0%

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 3,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $49.79.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

