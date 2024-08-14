Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Increases By 47.9%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 9,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Further Reading

