Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Drops By 47.6%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

FPLPF remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.