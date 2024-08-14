Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Drops By 47.6%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
FPLPF remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
