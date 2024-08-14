Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Expands By 42.8%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Vast Renewables stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 5,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Vast Renewables has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

