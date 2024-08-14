Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Grows By 189.5%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,800 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the July 15th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
