Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Expands By 98.5%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,195,900 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the July 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.0 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WFRSF remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Wednesday. West African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
About West African Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.