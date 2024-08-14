Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Expands By 98.5%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,195,900 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the July 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.0 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WFRSF remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Wednesday. West African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

