Short Interest in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Expands By 400.0%

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

WTBN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

