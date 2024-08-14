Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Decreases By 31.1%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

WISeKey International Price Performance

WKEY stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 194,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.