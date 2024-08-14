Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Grows By 223.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
WUXAY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.
