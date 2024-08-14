Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Grows By 223.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WUXAY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

