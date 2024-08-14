Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ODP in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ODP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ODP stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $945.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ODP has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ODP by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

