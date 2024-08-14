SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIL. Scotiabank cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

SIL stock opened at C$11.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.80 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

