Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $464.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

