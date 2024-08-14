Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,174,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 307,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 492,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,809. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

