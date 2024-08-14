Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

UPS traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,573. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

