SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770. The firm has a market cap of C$105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.84. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SIR Royalty Income Fund

In related news, insider Lembit Janes bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

