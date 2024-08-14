Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

SKYH traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 95,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,188. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $628.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.