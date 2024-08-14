SmarDex (SDEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.45 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $90.45 million and $433,127.73 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01044836 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $452,230.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

