SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
