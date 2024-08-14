SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CWYUF stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.