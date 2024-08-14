SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) Insider Nicholas Mather Sells 250,000 Shares

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,920.33).

Shares of SOLG stock remained flat at GBX 10.24 ($0.13) on Wednesday. 2,790,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.96. SolGold Plc has a one year low of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,018.00 and a beta of 1.20.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

