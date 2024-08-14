SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) Insider Nicholas Mather Sells 250,000 Shares

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,920.33).
SolGold Price Performance
Shares of SOLG stock remained flat at GBX 10.24 ($0.13) on Wednesday. 2,790,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.96. SolGold Plc has a one year low of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,018.00 and a beta of 1.20.
SolGold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.