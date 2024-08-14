Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,313 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 302% compared to the typical volume of 575 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Sonos Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Sonos’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,778 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sonos by 376.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

