Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Approximately 1,032,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,820,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.11 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

