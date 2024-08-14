Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter. Southland had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of SLND stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Southland has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

