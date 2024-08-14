Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter. Southland had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.
Southland Stock Performance
Shares of SLND stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Southland has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Southland Company Profile
