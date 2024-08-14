SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 185,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 321,402 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.76.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.