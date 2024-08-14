SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 440,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,099,754 shares.The stock last traded at $42.71 and had previously closed at $42.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

