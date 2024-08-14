SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,672. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

